England opener Jason Roy wants to keep pushing the boundaries

Jason Roy has promised to aim high and keep "pushing the boundaries" as England set their sights on a historic 3-0 series win in the West Indies.

England have never scored a one-day international whitewash in the Caribbean, 37 years on from their first attempt.

But one more victory in Barbados on Thursday, after back-to-back successes over their inexperienced hosts in Antigua, will snap that winless run.

Roy, likely to be in company for the first time on this tour with his fit-again opening partner Alex Hales, is one of England's biggest weapons.

Fielding coach Paul Collingwood, who previously led England to their only global trophy to date in the West Indies seven years ago, spoke in a broadcast interview this week of his awe at the power in the current line-up - and specifically of Roy's "brute strength".

The opener demonstrated all of that with seven fours and a six in his 45-ball 50 as England sealed the series with a four-wicket win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Roy was annoyed at himself for failing to go on to a century, caught at long-on off Ashley Nurse, but he said: "It was just execution (that was wrong).

"That's all it was - 10 rows back, and it's a different story. But that's the way I play my cricket, I push myself and I push the boundaries.

"Fifties, 60s and 70s don't necessarily always win you games. Big hundreds win you games, and that's what I want to be - so tomorrow's a huge opportunity for me again to hope to convert a 50."

He will do so after returning to training between the Bridgetown downpours on Wednesday afternoon and unexpectedly finding himself answering questions about England's time off on the beach the previous day - after photo-splashes surfaced in online and print media of players and their girlfriends enjoying the sunshine and Barbados coastline.

Roy took issue, and insisted England do not believe they can take it easy at the end of this short tour.

"That's not at all what we're thinking - we're extremely excited to make it 3-0. We've won the series, but we don't want to stop there.

"We don't aim for mediocrity. We want the best."

West Indies captain Jason Holder, meanwhile, returns to his home ground anxious not to become the first man to lead the hosts to a series whitewash against England - and to bank some much-needed ranking points towards qualification for the next World Cup.

"There's obviously still a lot to play for," said the all-rounder.

"Every point is crucial now, going into the World Cup qualification - and that's the way we're seeing this game."