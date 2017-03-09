England fans may sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot 'regardless' following criticism

England crowds do not have "any bad intention at all" when they sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, according to a prominent supporter of the national team.

The suitability of the song being sung at rugby matches has been widely questioned this week. It was originally an African-American spiritual about the horrors of slavery.

Having been sung at rugby clubs in England, it is understood to have been adopted by the national team's fans at a Five Nations match against Ireland at Twickenham in 1988 when the hosts came from 3-0 down at half-time to win 35-3.

This week's criticism of England supporters singing Swing Low initially came from Josephine Wright, a professor of music and black studies at the College of Wooster in Ohio.

She told the New York Times: "Such cross-cultural appropriations of US slave songs betray a total lack of understanding of the historical context in which those songs were created by the American slave."

The Rugby Football Union, which references Swing Low's lyrics by using the hashtag #CarryThemHome on social media, has defended the singing of the song at England games.

An RFU spokeswoman told Press Association Sport: "Swing Low has been associated with rugby and rugby clubs for decades. It is sung by fans to get behind the rugby team."

Kath Muir, who has run the fanzine Unofficial England since 2003 as its editor, expects the song to continue to be sung by Red Rose supporters - "regardless" of the debate surrounding it.

She said: " I agree that many England fans will not know the history of the song, as I think it has been lost in time.

"I honestly don't think the fans have any bad intention at all."

Muir expects the song will be sung at Saturday's RBS 6 Nations clash between England and Scotland, and says the debate has been blown out of proportion.

"I think they're making a big thing out of this. I really do," she added.

"I wouldn't say it's nothing, talking about the history of it. I'm not saying that slavery is nothing. I don't think the fans even mean anything.

"It's such a tradition for them to sing it. I think they'll still sing it regardless."