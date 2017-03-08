Wolves have not lost their bite, insists Wigan boss Wane

Wigan and Warrington will go into their Grand Final re-match on Thursday in contrasting form, bu t neither believe the outcome will provide a pointer to the destination of this year's title.

Injuries have bitten into the squads of both teams just a month into the new season to such an extent that Warrington, who are currently bottom of the Betfred Super League without a win, will be lacking seven members of their Old Trafford line-up, while unbeaten Wigan are missing eight.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane, who could hand debuts to three players in the absence of nine injured squad members, is taking little notice of the Wolves' dismal start to their domestic campaign, especially after they beat Brisbane Broncos so impressively in the World Club Series.

"They are way too good to be where they're at at the moment, it's a false position," said Wane. " They showed how good they were against Brisbane.

"They'll be wanting to turn the corner and they will be thinking this is the game to turn their season around. We need to be ready for that challenge."

Wane also believes his side's Grand Final triumph will be of little consequence at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"We could have lost that game 12-6 as easily as we won it 12-6," he said. "I don't think were the outright winners, we weren't really dominant. I've lots of respect for Warrington, I like the way they play."

Warrington's acting captain Kurt Gidley admits victory in the biggest game of the season so far would be the perfect way to kick-start his side's campaign after defeats by Catalans, Castleford and Salford, but he insists there has been no talk of revenge for the club's Grand Final defeat.

"For the spectators and the media it's a talking point, but for me as a player I'm not any more motivated this week than I am every week to win a game," said Gidley, who is leading the side in the absence of injured England prop Chris Hill.

"It's been a disappointing start to the year and we as players are responsible for our actions, so we're looking forward to getting our season started."

Warrington are hoping former Wigan winger Matty Russell can shake off a back injury in time to face his old club, but there will be no reunion for prop Dom Crosby, who was in the winning team last October before making the move to the Wolves.

He pulled out of last Saturday's game against Salford to be with his wife as she gave birth and has now been given paternity leave.

Most eyes on Thursday will be on the stand-off duel between Kevin Brown, who began his career with Wigan, and George Williams, one of his rivals for the England number six jersey.

Williams has been in impressive form in his side's wins over Salford, Widnes and Leigh, but still has much to do to satisfy his coach.

"He's actually way off his best," Wane said. "He's got loads of improvement in him, which we speak about every week. He wants to learn and get better and it's my job to make him the best player he can be."

Williams is still getting used to a new half-back partner following the departure of Matty Smith and Wane believes the return of Thomas Leuluai can help take him to a new level.

"Matty Smith was a great member of our squad," Wane added. "Tommy brings a calmness - he's been about and won World Cups and knows what he's doing.

"I think that calming influence rubs off on George and it's going to benefit him moving forward."