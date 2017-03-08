Wales to be unchanged for Six Nations clash with Ireland

Wales boss Rob Howley has named an unchanged team for Friday's RBS 6 Nations clash against Ireland in Cardiff.

Howley keeps faith with the team beaten 29-13 by Scotland at Murrayfield 11 days ago

Bath forwards Taulupe Faletau and Luke Charteris, who had been tipped in some quarters to start, again feature among the replacements.

And openside flanker Justin Tipuric will win his 50th cap, packing down alongside back-row colleagues Sam Warburton and Ross Moriarty.