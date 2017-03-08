Miguel Cummins replaces Shannon Gabriel for West Indies' final ODI

West Indies have announced that Miguel Cummins will replace injured fast bowler Shannon Gabriel in their squad for the third and final one-day international against England.

Cummins is added to the 13-man squad, a like-for-like switch, after Gabriel suffered a side strain in Sunday's second match.

Gabriel, who was able to bowl just three overs in Antigua before injury struck as England sealed the series with a second victory in three days, will continue his rehabilitation in Trinidad.

Cummins has the chance to add to his two ODI caps to date when the series concludes on his home ground in Barbados on Thursday with West Indies trying to avoid a 3-0 whitewash.