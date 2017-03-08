Lincoln will relish Arsenal FA Cup clash - Kevin Cooke

Lincoln are ready to embrace their moment in the sun as they prepare to battle Arsenal for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Imps will become the first non-League team in 103 years to compete in the last eight of the competition when they take on Arsene Wenger's Gunners, on paper an extraordinary mismatch regardless of Arsenal's recent travails.

But under the assured leadership of PE teachers-turned-management duo Danny and Nicky Cowley, Lincoln have already proved their giant-killing chops, turning over Burnley in the previous round with a dramatic 1-0 win.

The effect has been transformative for the Vanarama National League leaders on a number of levels but there is hunger for an even more astonishing upset at the Emirates.

Managing director Kevin Cooke told Press Association Sport: "We are dreaming of Wembley and we're only one game away...all we have to do now is beat Arsenal and we're there!

"This is the one, this is the moment, the plum draw everyone was hoping for. We're playing away at the Emirates and that's something we're all really looking forward to.

"To me the magic of the cup has always been about the shocks, the little clubs who knock out the big boys. It's not about the Premier League teams, it's about the teams at our level who are not expected to win."

As well as warming the hearts of nearly every football fan outside of Turf Moor, Lincoln's run has had a very tangible effect close to home.

"We've nearly doubled our gate since the last round," Cooke added. "It's done wonders in terms of re-engaging with the the fan base, with the city and with the country. Long may that continue."

Lincoln have spent six years out of the Football League and, with promotion looking increasingly likely by the week, the debt of gratitude owed to the Cowleys is apparent.

Cooke's fellow director and board member Ian Reeve said: "The Cowleys are the instrument, they are the people that really made this happen.

"But there's been a lot of hard work by a lot of people over a long time, a combination of effort throughout the club.

"The cup run has been wonderful for us and it's been a long, long time coming. This is for the fans who have waited a long time for this."