Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel hails whole team's performance after win

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed the performance of his side after they comprehensively overturned a one-goal deficit to ease into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Trailing 1-0 to Benfica from the first leg, the German outfit responded in emphatic fashion as Christian Pulisic added to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick during a dominant 4-0 victory.

"It was excellent," Tuchel said in an interview broadcast on BT Sport.

"We had a brilliant start, we scored with our first chance, which was very important. We scored, had a good 20 minutes but we lost control, our rhythm and too many easy balls between 25 and 45 minutes.

"But in the second half we came back and had a lot of transitions, won a lot of challenges and had a lot of good energy. Second half was outstanding. We scored spectacular goals.

"The performance from the whole team was very good."

Tuchel, whose team joined Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last eight so far, believes Dortmund will provide a strong challenge for anyone in the competition.

"We are in the last eight and when you are in the last eight, you want to go to the last four," he added.

"We trust ourselves, we trust our performances and our talent and devotion for the game. We want to go on. No-one wants to play against us either. We are a difficult team to play. We want to continue."

Despite scoring early, Dortmund were made to wait for a second until the 59th minute when Pulisic was played in by Lukasz Piszczek and he lifted the ball over Ederson.

The goal was the United States international's first in the Champions League.

"It is a really special feeling and a great way to get it in this game, the knockout stages of the Champions League," Pulisic said.

"It is amazing. I am always excited when I score a goal."