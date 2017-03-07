Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger hails 'wonderful' honour

Five-time Olympic medallist Katherine Grainger has described her joy at being made a Dame following a glittering rowing career.

The 41-year-old, who has won medals at the last five consecutive Olympics - a gold and four silvers - was presented with the honour by the Queen during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking afterwards, Grainger, who has now retired from international rowing, said: "It's wonderful and obviously on a day like this it sinks in properly. Although the title has been usable since January, it still doesn't feel quite real.

"As an athlete it's not something you ever realistically aim for, or think about or consider, so for it to be awarded is incredible and it takes a while to feel you fit the shoes."

Grainger and rowing partner Victoria Thornley were narrowly beaten in the double sculls event in Rio last summer but her efforts meant she became the first British woman to win medals at five successive Games.

The rower had returned to her sport after completing a PhD in the sentencing of homicide at King's College, University of London following her golden triumph at London 2012 alongside Anna Watkins in the double sculls.

Grainger won silver in the quadruple sculls at the Beijing Games in 2008, losing to a Chinese quartet, to add to silver medals from the coxless pairs in Athens 2004 and the quadruple sculls in Sydney 2000.

She also has six world championships titles in her collection.

Glasgow-born Grainger was made a Dame for services to sport and charity, and said of rowing: "I honestly consider myself lucky. I fell into something at university I adored and was very passionate about and was good at.

"It wasn't my intention, it wasn't my plan, it wasn't my long-term dream and it turned into this wonderful career I've had for 20 years."