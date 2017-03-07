Eden Hazard: Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante must play alongside a twin

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is seeing double playing alongside N'Golo Kante, so omnipresent is the midfielder.

It was Kante's interception which was the catalyst for the move which Hazard finished for Chelsea's opening goal in Monday night's 2-1 win at West Ham.

Chelsea restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with Kante on course for a second successive title with two clubs after swapping Leicester for Stamford Bridge last summer.

Hazard told Chelsea TV: "I don't need to say something about N'Golo. Everyone knows about him. He's everywhere.

"I think sometimes when I'm on the pitch I see him twice, one on the left, one on the right. I think he plays with a twin.

"He's a fantastic player, he helps the team a lot."

Hazard's 10th goal of the season was followed by Diego Costa's 17th and, although Manuel Lanzini scored in added time, it was a deserved win for Chelsea.

Hazard insists the title is not on the minds of the Chelsea players.

He added: "We don't think about the title. We will think about the title when we've got the title.

"We have 11 games to play. We will be ready for the 11."

Belgium playmaker Hazard says Chelsea felt the need to reopen their commanding advantage over their opponents when playing in the final fixture after a weekend which saw their rivals win.

Hazard added: "(It was a) big win because Man City won, Liverpool won, Tottenham won. We had to win also.

"It's also on the mind that the opponents win games, so if we want to keep the same gap we need to win also. It's motivation.

"We did well, we created a couple of chances and could've scored more goals in the first half.

"At the end we won the game, so that's the most important thing.

"In this kind of stadium you want to shine. We did well."

Lanzini scored on his 50th Premier League appearance for the Hammers.

The Argentinian told whufc.com: "Chelsea are a very good team and that is demonstrated by their position in the league.

"I think they are the best team in the league, but we started the match well.

"They made it difficult for us with the way they counter-attacked and ran and passed the ball and against teams like this, they can score at any moment.

"Personally, of course I am happy to have scored a goal, because I always want to score to help my team, but I am even happier if we win the game.

"We need to work hard in the week and do better in the next match (against Bournemouth), because that is the only way we can respond to this result. That's the reality for us."