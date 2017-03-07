Duncan Taylor not available for Scotland's RBS 6 Nations clash with England

Saracens centre Duncan Taylor has been ruled out of Scotland's RBS 6 Nations clash with England, the Scottish Rugby Union have announced.

The 27-year-old has not featured for his country since last summer's tour of Japan after sustaining an ankle injury but was hoping to earn a recall in time for Saturday's Twickenham showdown.

But a hamstring injury sustained during Sarries' 35-27 victory over Newcastle on Sunday has now cost him his chance of featuring for Vern Cotter's team as Scotland go in search of a first win over the Auld Enemy in London since 1983.

A statement issued by the SRU said: " Scotland and Saracens centre Duncan Taylor will remain in the care of his club's medical team for further assessment after he sustained a hamstring injury against Newcastle Falcons in the English Premiership on Sunday."

The Scots have already lost the services of skipper Greig Laidlaw and back-rowers Josh Strauss and John Hardie to injury so far during the Championships.