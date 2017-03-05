Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can cope with pressure in Champions League race

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the players can handle the pressure of having to deliver in their remaining 11 matches to secure Champions League football next season.

With only Manchester City left to play of their top-six rivals following Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal there will be a greater expectation for Jurgen Klopp's side to hold onto the top-four spot they have now regained.

However, all five of the Reds' Premier League defeats this season have come against sides in the bottom half of the table, and with six of their remaining matches against teams in similar positions there is every chance there are more upsets to come.

"Is it about pressure? You have more pressure in the bigger games than the smaller ones and we deliver in the bigger games," said Wijnaldum.

"We have to make sure at the end of the season we are there (in the top four).

"We have to have a good run and be confident we can finish in one of the spots but if we are going to do it like we did before, playing well and then playing bad again, then it is going to be tough for us to come in the top four.

"You can't afford to lose games. It is always possible that you will not win but it is the way you play the game.

"You must play with the same intention: to win the game and give everything you have."

After Monday's woeful 3-1 defeat at Leicester Klopp said everyone was playing for their futures.

Wijnaldum said this did not come as a surprise to the squad.

"It doesn't matter what the manager said, you play for Liverpool so everyone has to perform," he added.

"Of course it is a young group who can develop more during the time we are together but on the other hand everyone expects a lot from us.

"Every game we have to deliver and that is what we must think about."