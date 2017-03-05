5 things we learned from Haye v Bellew

Tony Bellew's shock win over David Haye at London's O2 Arena has left the victor looking at the most lucrative phase of his career and could leave his opponent facing retirement.

Few were expecting the WBC cruiserweight champion to beat Haye in his first fight at heavyweight, so the outcome could force each to reconsider their plans.

Here, Press Association Sport analyses five things learned from Saturday night's fight.

1. Haye should call it a day

The 36-year-old should retire. Even before the injury that occurred in the sixth round and left Haye barely able to fight on, he had looked the worst he ever had. Slow, wild and desperate: the opposite of the explosive, classy fighter he was at his peak while the WBA heavyweight champion. Even if he could improve with superior preparations, his age and injuries have taken away the reflexes, speed and timing that were once his strength.

2. Bellew should too!

Bellew, 34, should also bow out. He spoke after the fight of having achieved his final ambition: of securing his family's financial future. He won a world title at cruiserweight, fulfilling a dream by doing so at Goodison Park, and will not top that or overcoming Haye, so he should leave the sport on such a high. He had spoken in the build-up to Saturday's fight of not being big enough to challenge Anthony Joshua and other established heavyweights, but the money involved will now make that a temptation.

3. Haye has a fighter's heart

That he recovered from hitting the canvas to win the WBA and WBC cruiserweight titles from Jean-Marc Mormeck in 2007 is forgotten when many recall his one-sided defeat to Wladimir Klitschko in 2011. Against Klitschko, Haye was reluctant to take the risks he needed to to win, and after the fight concluded amid much criticism blamed defeat on a toe injury. If he lacked heart, he would not have been able to continue for almost half the fight, near-defenceless and under attack, as he bravely chose to do against Bellew having suffered his injury.

4. Bellew is one of British boxing's greatest over-achievers

Four years ago, his last chance of becoming a world champion at light-heavyweight ended in a one-sided defeat to Adonis Stevenson. He had lost his previous world title challenge, and on more than one occasion was put into fights that had he lost he would have struggled to ever come back from. Since working with trainer Dave Coldwell, he has since gone on to become a world champion and beat one of the highest-profile and finest fighters Britain has ever produced.

5. The 'new Haye' has not worked

The heavyweight replaced his respected trainer Adam Booth with Shane McGuigan, and for the three fights since his comeback began last year has weighed in the region of a stone heavier than he did at his peak. The added weight made little sense given he was so reliant on speed, and though he claims he needed to do it to prevent injury, it may have contributed to the one he suffered against Bellew. If he wants to fight on, he needs to abandon this attempt to reinvent himself