Has White Hart Lane seen the last of the Saturday 3pm kick-offs?

Tottenham appear to have played their final 3pm Saturday kick-off at White Hart Lane due to television coverage.

Spurs have not played a home league game at the traditional time since December 3, and the latest round of fixture rearrangements, announced earlier this week, mean all of Tottenham's home matches in March and April have been moved to television slots.

The only match still scheduled for a 3pm Saturday kick-off is that against Manchester United on May 13 - a fixture which seems certain to be moved as the battle for top four places reaches a climax.

All of Spurs' home games in March will be played on Sundays, including this weekend's fixture against Everton and next weekend's FA Cup clash with Millwall.

Next month they will face Watford and Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtimes, with the north London derby against Arsenal scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday April 30.

Tottenham's last 3pm kick-off at White Hart Lane was the 4-3 FA Cup win over Wycombe on January 28, with the last 3pm kick-off in the Premier League the 5-0 thrashing of Swansea at the start of December.

Spurs are due to leave White Hart Lane at the end of the season to enable the development of a new £700million stadium on adjacent land to continue. They will play their home games at Wembley next season.

Speaking on Friday, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was already starting to miss the current stadium, which has been partly dismantled as work progresses.

"It's true that it's special this season at White Hart Lane. We can all feel it," Pochettino said.

"You can feel that it's very special every time that we play. The people are more open to helping the team, the team is more focused, trying to pay back the supporters for that support.

"And yes, I think it's special. It's a moment when you start to feel very comfortable there. You start to miss it before you leave. Every time you are there, you miss it."