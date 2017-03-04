Craig Shakespeare waits for Leicester job verdict after Foxes see off Hull

Craig Shakespeare is waiting to learn if he has done enough to become Leicester manager on a permanent basis after again making a strong case to be promoted from his stand-in role.

The former assistant to Claudio Ranieri has won both matches in interim charge by a 3-1 margin, his side following up Monday's home victory over Liverpool with another three points against relegation rivals Hull on Saturday.

Goals from Christian Fuchs and Riyad Mahrez and a Tom Huddlestone own goal overturned the lead given to Hull by Sam Clucas and gave the defending champions back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Leicester are still sounding out potential replacements for Ranieri, with former England manager Roy Hodgson reported to be among the names being explored.

Yet it could now be difficult to look beyond Shakespeare following the marked improvement under his stewardship.

The 53-year-old, who would like the job, appears to have the backing of the majority of the Leicester fans - as well as the players. He is also highly regarded by Jon Rudkin, the club's director of football.

Leicester are now set to fly off to Dubai for a four-day warm weather training camp and Shakespeare will meet with the club's owners afterwards to discuss his prospects.

"I don't expect anything, I have an open mind," said Shakespeare after the match at the King Power Stadium.

"My position was made clear - I would be in charge for the Liverpool game and the Hull game. My remit was to win these two games and that's what we've done.

"The owners will make a decision for the good of the club and until I talk to them I don't know what that will be. But as I have said previously, I'm comfortable with that.

"I can't control it and there's no point worrying about it. The idea was always to sit down at some point next week and have a conversation."

Leicester began the game on Saturday with the same renewed vigour they showed in defeating Liverpool - the first match after Ranieri was sacked - and created a host of early chances.

However, they fell behind to a 14th-minute goal from Clucas, who was released by the Foxes as a schoolboy.

Shakespeare was pleased with the response from his players as Leicester came from behind to win a match for the first time this season.

"I've just reminded the players of that. They showed great character and resilience and I'm really pleased," he said.

"Momentum in football can swing and change but results give players confidence and back-to-back wins will give confidence for the last 11 games of the season."

It was a huge win for last season's champions, who are now five points clear of the relegation zone. Hull, meanwhile, remain second bottom of the table and are four points from safety after Crystal Palace won at West Brom.

Swansea also won on Saturday, beating Burnley at home, and the Welsh club are the next opponents for Hull at the KCOM Stadium next weekend.

"It was not as good a result for us as we expected," said Tigers boss Marco Silva. "But our focus is on us and we must take points for us in our games.

"Leicester started strongly and we didn't match the same level. We got better but then they had a good reaction. We had two good chances in the second half, but they ended up scoring two. We did not put the ball into the net.

"The numbers are not good for us, that is clear. We need to fight but when you have chances to score, that is what makes the difference.

"But we can rest and analyse the game now and we have to prepare for the next game against Swansea."