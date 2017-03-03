Tony Pulis leaves Crystal Palace row to his lawyers

Tony Pulis refused to respond to the claim that he has failed to repay a penny of the £3.7million he owes Crystal Palace.

The West Brom manager welcomes his former club to The Hawthorns in the Premier League on Saturday amid reports Palace are considering sending bailiffs to recover the debt.

Pulis was ordered to pay damages to Palace by a Premier League Managers' Arbitration Tribunal, which concluded he had "secured early payment of his bonus from the club by deceit" in August 2014. He left that month after avoiding relegation at the end of the previous season.

He had claimed the decision was unfair and mounted a challenge in the High Court b ut in November judge Sir Michael Burton ruled against him after a hearing in London.

"The situation is the lawyers have told me not to say anything and when the situation is concluded then I will have my say on it," said Pulis.

" I'll let the lawyers do their work. I'm not so sure the Palace fans will be (different towards me). They can make their own mind up. They were fantastic to me and what has happened off the pitch has been really disappointing, but I can't go into it.

"This business has been going on for two and a half years and it's something that is not for me to talk about at the moment and if I said anything I could get myself in trouble, and I don't want to do that.

"All I can say is I had a great time at Palace and the supporters were fantastic to me, especially towards the back end of the season when we got enough points to stay up.

"It was a magnificent season on the football pitch."

In the tribunal it emerged Pulis had a contract which would reward him with a £2million bonus if he kept Palace in the Premier League in 2013-14 and stayed in the manager's job until August 31, 2014.

Pulis kept Palace in the top flight but left on August 14, two days after the club had agreed to his request for early payment of the bonus.

Palace bosses complained Pulis had deceived them into paying the bonus early by saying he was "committed" to the club and "urgently needed the money early" so that he could buy some land for his children.

Pulis denied wrongdoing and said he only wanted to leave if it was "mutually agreeable for him to leave on the eve of the new season", and that it had been "mutually agreeable".

Arbitrators concluded Pulis made "false representations" and t hey decided he had not been "committed to the club", had not intended to stay until August 31 and "there was no such land transaction".

They also concluded he had not told the truth and "deliberately misled" Palace chairman Steve Parish concerning his intentions, labelling his conduct before and during the litigation "disgraceful".

The High Court judge said he had analysed Pulis' complaints about the arbitrators' decisions and concluded that his challenge should be dismissed.

He enforced the damages awarded by the arbitrators after a private hearing.