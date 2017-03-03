Jolyon Palmer warns teenager Lance Stroll Formula One is no walk in the park

Teenage Formula One rookie Lance Stroll may struggle with the physical and mental demands of the sport, Briton's Jolyon Palmer has warned.

Stroll, 18, will be second only to Max Verstappen as the youngest driver to start a grand prix when he lines up on the grid in Australia later this month.

The Canadian, whose career has been bankrolled by his fashion billionaire father Lawrence Stroll, gained his first meaningful action behind the wheel of a Formula One car in Barcelona this week.

But he crashed three times and the final incident caused enough damage to force his Williams team to miss the concluding day of the test.

Stroll boasts an impressive resume in the junior categories of motor racing, but his error-prone week in Spain has thrust him into an unwanted spotlight.

"He is only 18 and there are a lot of physical demands in Formula One," Palmer told Press Association Sport. "I am not sure you have physically finished developing at 18 and that is tough. I was still at school studying for my A-levels.

"The toughest bit may also be the psychological pressure because he has had a bad start. I know from myself last year, where the start was not easy, that people get on your back and you need to blank it out."

This year's cars are set to be the fastest ever following a radical overhaul in the way they are designed, something else which can make it more difficult for Stroll to adjust.

"He is very young and still inexperienced," Palmer added. "Max did a very good job when he came in, but I do think he is a very special talent. He also had a lot of nursing with Red Bull and it was a different era in F1.

"I would say it is unfortunate the timing Lance has come into Formula One because the cars are so much quicker this year, but it is only one week and if he has a great test next week and gets on top of it no one will care that he has crashed."

Palmer is set for his second season in Formula One after retaining his seat at Renault. Following Jenson Button's retirement, Palmer and Lewis Hamilton will be the only representatives from Great Britain on the 20-man grid this year.

Hamilton's Mercedes team has dominated the sport in the past three years and look set to remain the class of the field after an impressive opening test in Barcelona.

But Palmer believes Mercedes' winning streak is the biggest headache facing the sport's new American owners Liberty Media.

"So far there have not been massive changes but there have been noises in the right direction," Palmer added of the £6.4billion takeover. "Liberty have said they will not change too much soon and I think that is a good approach.

"The biggest problem with Formula One is that for the last three years Mercedes have been dominant. It needs closer competition.

"Before I was in F1, in 2012, there were seven winners in seven races and you turned up to the next one and you would have no idea who was going to win. That is what we need again."