Heavy rain delays start of England's first ODI against West Indies

Heavy rain returned at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to ensure a significant delay shortly after England lost the toss against West Indies in the first one-day international.

England were as published and set to bat first in this first match of three, with Sam Billings confirmed to open alongside Jason Roy.

The hosts, who beat England in the last meeting between these two sides to win the ICC World Twenty20 final in Kolkata almost a year ago, left out seamer Alzarri Joseph and all-rounder Rovman Powell.

There was as yet no reduction in the 50 overs per side.

Play was possible after all at 10am - only half an hour late - and with the full 100 overs still scheduled.