Great Britain land gold and silver in pursuit final at World Championships

Great Britain secured gold and silver in the women's tandem pursuit final on the opening day of the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles.

Sophie Thornhill and pilot Corrine Hall took gold from Lora Fachie and Hazel MacLeod to give Thornhill a fifth world title.

It could have been even better for the British team but Allison Patrick and Helen Scott were beaten in the bronze medal final by Belgium's Griet Hoet and Anneleen Monsieur and had to settle for fourth.