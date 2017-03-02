Laura Muir has European double gold in her sights

Laura Muir insists she is out to win medals - not break records - as she looks for her first senior triumph in Serbia.

The 23-year-old is tipped to win a 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres double at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade this weekend.

Muir is yet to win a top senior medal after previous disappointment at major championships.

She finished seventh at last year's Olympics and also came fourth and fifth at the 2015 European Indoors and World Championships respectively having been tipped for the podium.

Muir has already set the European records for the 1,000m and 3,000m this year - becoming the second fastest woman over 1,000m - but now wants medals.

"It's great to be breaking records but then records are there to be broken," she said, ahead of Friday's heats.

"I want to be one of the big athletes out there with medals against their name so I'd love to get a couple of medals on the table and that will give me a lot of confidence to head on.

"That's my main goal for the event, to get two golds. I have to run the best race I can.

"We've planned for these championships. Andy my coach has been very good in making sure everything is being put in place and is perfect and I'm in great shape for that time.

"So I think there's no reason why I shouldn't be able to put in a really good two races in Belgrade."

Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes has backed Muir for success, but the Scot distanced herself from any comparisons to Holmes, who won the 800m and 1,500m at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

"Everyone is their own athlete. You don't really want to compare yourself to other people," said Muir, who is also training to be a vet.

"You don't want to disappoint yourself. I think you've got to run to the best of your ability really.

"Kelly's a double Olympic gold medallist. I don't know I'll emulate that very quickly. If I could match it that would be pretty cool."

If everything goes to plan, Muir will race in the 1,500m final on Saturday with the 3,000m on Sunday, and British Athletics performance director Neil Black feels she is on the brink of a breakthrough.

He said: "She's hugely genetically talented. She's persevered, she's tough and particularly in endurance events toughness is essential, you can't rely on other things.

"Obviously Rio wasn't quite what she wanted, but as she has said she is happy with how she applied herself and she'll have learned a phenomenal amount from that.

"Put all of that together and it feels and looks like she's on the cusp of going from good to great and that's certainly what we expect."

Meanwhile, Andrew Pozzi races in the 60m hurdles on Friday and defending 60m sprint champion Richard Kilty will look to retain his title on Saturday.

Kilty said: "The mentality has changed a little bit because after the last three years it's always been 'what are we going to see you do over 100 metres?'. But if the 60 metres is going to be my best event and I'm going to be world and European champion at it, then so be it.

"I've won every title and I'm massively successful at it. So people can say what they want. Great people have failed to win the titles I've won, Asafa Powell and Linford Christie to name a few."