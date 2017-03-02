England keen to stick to principles ahead of Caribbean test

Eoin Morgan's England will stick to their principles in the Caribbean - even though their commitment to all-out attack may be compromised by prevailing conditions.

This dog-leg trip to face the West Indies presents a challenge which has limited relevance as preparation for this summer's Champions Trophy campaign back on home soil.

Anything but victory in the three-match one-day international series, which begins at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday, would nonetheless be a nasty jolt to those global ambitions.

Morgan's men must therefore balance the need to think on their feet, if conditions are not conducive to a continuation of their glut of seven 350-plus totals since the last World Cup two years ago, and the importance of staying true to their new chosen gameplan.

Morgan, who confirmed Steven Finn will play his first white-ball international since September 2015, sent out an early warning that the big-hitting from both sides which characterised England's two new year limited-overs series defeats in India may not be so achievable here.

"I think it's a different challenge," he said.

"Our principles as a side will remain the same - we want to put the opposition under pressure the whole time.

"The emphasis here will be getting two in men at the crease.

"That's very important, because the pitches we're anticipating playing on you can lose wickets in clusters - and having two in men taking advantage of their position is going to be key."

Morgan is not about to put a limit on England's likely totals, but advises they will have to be resourceful.

"That doesn't mean to say we still can't score 350 or 300," he added.

"But certainly it won't be as free-flowing as it has been."

Harder work for the batsmen then, but it may present a timely opportunity for Finn to restate his white-ball credentials.

Finn's chance comes after his fellow seamer Jake Ball has failed to recover yet from his knee injury, and with uncapped replacement Tom Curran having arrived after his near 10,000-mile trek from Lions duty in Sri Lanka only on Thursday afternoon.

Asked if there will be more help here for the bowlers than in India, Morgan said: "I think there will be.

"With the early-morning starts, there might be a bit more in it ... I think there will be more for the bowlers to work with."

England realistically need to be winning the majority of their eight remaining matches before the start of the Champions Trophy on June 1.

Morgan unsurprisingly was not prepared to specify a winning ratio, here or at home against Ireland and South Africa.

"I don't think there's any given number," he said.

England's spate of injuries has largely concerned the bowlers - a fact lamented by Morgan.

"I think we've been a bit unlucky with injuries, particularly to the bowlers.

"We have a good crop of guys - it's just we're getting injuries.

"We've always said we've 16 or 17 people who can always play - but we're stretching the limits of that at the moment.

"But our batting's certainly in the right space ... we're spoiled for choice."

Joe Root almost changed that when he went over on his ankle, bringing an abrupt end not only to his fielding practice but the entire team's.

It was soon confirmed, however, that the pivotal number three batsman is fit to play in the series opener.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, meanwhile, remains a key presence balancing the team - and Morgan has no worries about him carrying any unhelpful baggage from last year's Twenty20 final, in which the Windies' Carlos Brathwaite smashed him for four successive sixes to snatch the trophy from under England's noses in Kolkata.

"Ben's progression since then has been brilliant," he said.

"People have come back and asked questions about how he'd respond, and I think he's responded as Ben Stokes would - very aggressively.

"It hasn't really bothered him - he wants to be thrown the ball at any given stage."