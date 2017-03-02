David Haye warns Tony Bellew: 'Enjoy your last days'

David Haye has warned Tony Bellew to "enjoy his last couple of days" ahead of Saturday's fight between the pair.

The heavyweight, 36, has already been criticised for the severity of his threats ahead of their match-up at London's 02 Arena.

The British Boxing Board of Control also plan to discuss the fact he called sections of fans presents at Monday's press conference "f****** retards", for which he has already insisted he will not apologise.

Haye has frequently made controversial comments as he engages in mind games with his opponents, but unlike on Monday he appeared calm when he said: "Enjoy your last days.

"There's not going to be another day: this is the last day for you. That's it: it's over.

"I'm legally allowed to do as much damage (to) him as I can inflict for 36 minutes with 10oz gloves on.