Arsene Wenger "not looking for jobs" amid Barcelona speculation

Arsene Wenger insists he is not looking for other jobs despite a vacancy opening up at Barcelona and his Arsenal future being up in the air.

The 67-year-old has said he will make a decision on whether to extend his 20-year tenure with the Gunners either this month or next and revealed in February that he will continue his managerial career even if he does not sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

That led to Wenger being linked to the Barcelona post after current coach Luis Enrique announced on Wednesday night that he would be leaving in the summer in order to take a break from the game.

But the Frenchman said his preference would be to remain at Arsenal rather than negotiate a move to the Catalan giants or any other potential suitor.

Asked whether he would be interested in a move to the Nou Camp, he said: "No, my preference has always been the same and will remain the same.

"Of course I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs off other people. I am focused on me, getting to the next level and trying to improve and always trying to see what you can do better and reinvent yourself and that's what I try to do. That's basically it."

Wenger confirmed he had yet to make a decision on his future, which has come under increased scrutiny following a run of bad results.

Arsenal fell out of Premier League title contention after successive defeats to Watford and Chelsea before being thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

They return to league action at Liverpool on Saturday evening with Wenger insisting he has enough clarity in his mind to decide his destiny.

"I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave so I don't think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal," he said.

"But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that."

While Wenger has said his decision is yet to be taken, he does not believe making a statement of his intent akin to Enrique's would be detrimental to a season.

"I believe that the players have their targets, the team targets and I don't think that can be detrimental. It can be positive as well," he added.