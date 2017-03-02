Aljaz Bedene suffers further setback in Davis Cup eligibility fight

Aljaz Bedene's latest attempt to overturn his Davis Cup ban has been rejected by an independent arbitrator.

The 27-year-old has been fighting to represent Great Britain in the competition since 2015 when the International Tennis Federation introduced rules barring players from competing for two different countries.

Because Bedene, who became a British citizen in March 2015, previously played for his native Slovenia, he has not been eligible for Leon Smith's side.

After appeals were turned down by the ITF and the ITF board, Bedene and the Lawn Tennis Association took the case to Sport Resolutions.

But arbitrator Charles Hollander QC ruled in favour of the governing body.

Bedene has lived in Hertfordshire since 2008 and is the current British number four with a ranking of 104.