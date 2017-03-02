Aguero keen to meet Manchester City officials to end uncertainty over future

Sergio Aguero hopes to put an end to any uncertainty over his Manchester City future by meeting club officials at the end of the season.

City's top scorer has described recent proclamations from the club and manager Pep Guardiola that they want him to stay as a "breakthrough" but he says he is yet to receive such assurances in person.

Speculation over Aguero's long-term future under Guardiola has recurred throughout the campaign and intensified when he lost his place to exciting new signing Gabriel Jesus last month.

But since Jesus suffered a foot injury a fortnight ago, Aguero has roared back to form with four goals in the last two games against Monaco and Huddersfield.

Aguero, who is contracted until 2020, said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "I have three months to give my best and, as I always said, in June it will be seen.

"One thing is that the club officially says it and another thing is to tell me. My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me."

He added: "It is a breakthrough for the club to say that but I do not want to think about what will happen to my future.

"I hope that in June we can achieve some title which is the most important thing and then we will see."

Aguero's double in Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth-round replay took his tally for the season to 22 and his overall haul since joining the club in 2011 to 158.

Guardiola, who has not deviated from his public statements that Aguero will only leave the club at a time of his own choosing, described the performance as the best he has seen from the player.

"When he plays in that level Sergio is unstoppable," Guardiola added.

Such continuing excellence makes the 28-year-old a hugely attractive proposition for the game's biggest clubs, and the Argentinian has again been linked with Real Madrid, but he insists he is not interested in a move.

Aguero said: "I'm not thinking about any Spanish teams or anything else, I'm only thinking about playing in these three months that I have left and helping the team.

"I'm not thinking about wanting to go or anything like that, I'm just thinking about winning all the games and obviously trying to win a a title."