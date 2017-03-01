Winning means more to Ben Stokes than new-found IPL riches

Ben Stokes' new-found Indian Premier League riches will never rival the treasured feeling he gets from being a match-winner.

Stokes scooped the golden ticket at last week's IPL auction, when he landed the tournament's overseas record £1.7million deal with Rising Pune Supergiants.

The charismatic all-rounder reported back for England duty almost immediately, flying to the Caribbean to take on West Indies in a three-match one-day international series which will begin at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

England were heartened, as they continued preparations for that opening fixture, by the favourable outcome of scans on Jake Ball's right knee - and the seamer was set to take part in training over the next two days, and remain in contention for selection.

Stokes, meanwhile, is hoping to park the chat about his IPL pot - and get back to letting bat and ball do his talking.

Asked inevitably about his 'windfall', by BBC's Test Match Special, he said: "I've found it very tough to talk about.

"It's one of those things that makes me a little bit awkward. I'm not sure why."

His England team-mates have provided some good-natured ribbing, about who pays the meal bill for example - a reaction which has generally helped put him at ease.

"The group we have, it's funny to be around them - because it's just literally take the mickey out of everyone," he added.

"Everyone gets brought back down to earth very quickly ... it's just the way we operate, which is why it's such a good team environment to be in."

There will nonetheless be a new pressure - which the 25-year-old hopes he can handle.

"I'm going to be expected by a lot more people [to win games].

"In terms of personal expectation and wanting to do well, that would have been there if I went for my base price [of £180,000].

"No matter what, the pride you take is still from how you perform on the pitch ... match-winning performances are the best feeling you can get."

Life has undoubtedly treated Stokes fine so far, but there have been some bumps on the road - notably, by coincidence, in the West Indies.

Three years ago, he broke his hand when he slapped a dressing-room locker in Barbados in exasperation after a string of low scores - and ended up missing that year's ICC World Twenty20.

Then in 2015, he had to deal with Marlon Samuels' mocking salute gesture after he was dismissed in a Test match in Grenada.

This time, there will be no Samuels - not selected by the Windies - and Stokes intends to keep all lockers very much at arm's length.

"One big example would be the locker incident," he said.

"If I ever repeat something like that again - I don't think I ever would - but if I did, I'd be very disappointed in myself.

"That was unnecessary."

He is confident he has matured, and worked out how to come to terms with cricket's ups and downs.

"I'd like to think so ... just from playing more, and getting a few de-merit points and a few tellings-off after games.

"Being in a leadership role [as Test vice-captain], I'm maybe going to have to take a step back a few times.

"But I'll still have that same desire and hunger ... to get in people's faces - because that's what makes me the cricketer I am.

"I don't want to lose that."

If the runs or wickets dry up, though, he is determined he will not do anything he regrets.

"I try and deal with it now as I deal with success.

"I never look too far ahead after doing well, so I just try to have the same mentality about failure ... just chuck it behind you, start working harder to get better.

"You're only as your good as your next game, or your last game."

There have been some important conversations along the way.

"I wouldn't say help - it's just like a sit down and chat and talk through the emotions you go through when things aren't going well.

"I pack my kit after I get out now ... just something I've managed to find through myself.

"I wouldn't say it chills you out, but it just puts your mind on something else ... something I choose to do that's worked."

Eoin Morgan's England have every right to be confident about their prospects here, against opponents who have failed to qualify for this summer's Champions Trophy.

Stokes' advice is to respect capable opposition.

He said: "Obviously they're an inexperienced team, but we can't be going into this game thinking it's just going to be a walk in the park - because we know how talented the West Indies are.

"Their batsmen can hit the ball out of the ground whenever they choose to, and they've always had good quick bowlers.

"We can't be taking this team lightly whatsoever - and if we do that, then it's dangerous territory for us to be in."