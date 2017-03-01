Simon Cope tells MPs: I probably should have asked what was in the package

The former British Cycling coach who couriered the package at the centre of a UK Anti-Doping investigation has told MPs he "probably" should have asked what was in it but was just following orders.

Over 50 uncomfortable minutes, Simon Cope was grilled by the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee about his delivery of a Jiffy bag to Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman at the finish of the Criterium du Dauphine in June 2011.

The contents of that package have been the subject of fevered speculation since the story was first reported by the Daily Mail in October, with Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford, former Team Sky coach Shane Sutton and British Cycling president Bob Howden called before the same committee in December.

During that equally bruising session, Brailsford said he had been told by Freeman that the package contained the decongestant Fluimucil, and Sutton said it was used to treat star rider Sir Bradley Wiggins, who claimed his first major win for the team in that race.

Freeman had been expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday as well as Cope, but told its chairman Damian Collins MP on Tuesday that he was too ill to attend.

This left Cope to face a barrage of questions about his movements that week, the nature of his role with British Cycling and how often he ran errands for Team Sky.

He described himself as a "gap-filler" as his job as coach of the Great Britain women's academy had come to an end in 2010 and his subsequent role with British Cycling - women's road team manager - was effectively a part-time administrative job.

Cope then explained he was asked by Sutton, his boss, to pick up a package from the National Cycling Centre in Manchester on June 8, and bring it out to French ski resort La Toussuire, where the Dauphine finished on June 12.

He told MPs he considered this to be a routine request, common in cycling, and he did as he was told by Sutton as he was conscious he needed to justify his British Cycling salary.

When asked by MPs why he did not ask what was in the package, Cope said: "Why would I question it? Why would I question the integrity of our governing body? I just didn't ask. You may think I'm stupid.

"Maybe I was doing everything possible to keep a job. I could see it was part-time and 12 months down the line I was made redundant. I have a family to look after.

"It must have been something medical, because it was for Dr Freeman, but I had no reason to doubt it. Throughout my career, I've looked up to our governing body. We've done so well and with a zero-tolerance stance (on doping)."

When asked if should have asked what was in the package, given the fact he was taking medical products overseas, Cope, who now manages Wiggins' eponymous professional road-racing team, said: "I probably should have asked what was in the package (but) the other day I travelled down to Spain with 40 boxes in the car. I didn't check every box, but I presume they were helmets."

Cope repeated his claim of not having any reason to ask more questions of his bosses several times, admitting it must sound "strange" or "naive", but said his "world, the cycling world" was different.

This did not play particularly well with the MPs but they were even more incredulous when he explained the discrepancy between his recollection of his movements that week and the expense claim he submitted to British Cycling.

That paper trail shows him travelling from Eastbourne to Manchester on June 8 to collect the package, returning to London, where he watched a bike race on June 11, before taking another train from Eastbourne to Gatwick, where he stayed overnight in a hotel, and then flying to Geneva. From there, he picked up a hire car, delivered the package and returned to the airport with Sutton.

Cope, who initially said he could not remember much about something that happened nearly six years ago, denied travelling via Eastbourne, as he lives in central Kent, and said he was in Manchester anyway that week as that was where his work was based.

When asked to explain his expenses, he said: "I might have been trying to fiddle them. We all do that, don't we?"

This provoked giggles in the committee room but not much evidence of sympathy on the part of the MPs.

They did, however, clearly feel sorry for a man who had been put in a horrible position by his employers.

Asked if he felt "stitched up" and "left to dangle", Cope said "yes".