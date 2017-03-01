English trio Wright, Mills and Pietersen won't play in PSL final in Lahore

Former England all-rounder Luke Wright has announced he will not travel with Quetta Gladiators to Lahore for the Pakistan Super League final.

Quetta reached the last hurdle with a one-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi but Wright joined Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills in making himself unavailable, citing safety concerns.

Wright wrote on Twitter: "It's with a heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me a game of cricket is just not worth the risk.

"I'm sorry as I know how much it means to you all and hopefully in the future the safety will not be in doubt to come play there.

"Thanks once again to @TeamQuetta and @thePSLt20 for having me. Such lovely people. Great tournament with so much talent. See u soon."

Mills, who took seven wickets in five games for the Gladiators, added: "Unfortunately I will not be travelling to Lahore for the final but will be watching from home and cheering on the boys who I know will fight just as much as they have all tournament.

"Massive thank you to everybody involved with the Quetta Gladiators and the PSL in general; I have had an awesome time and look forward to seeing everybody again soon!"

Pietersen said on the social media platform that he was heading back to London on Tuesday night.

Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates have been the venues for every match up until the final.

The Pakistan national team have been playing almost entirely outside their homeland since a terrorist attack in Lahore on Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009. Zimbabwe are the only full member to tour Pakistan since the incident when they had a three-match one-day series in 2015.