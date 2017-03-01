Eddie Hearn: David Haye is fit to fight Tony Bellew

Eddie Hearn has insisted David Haye remains fit to fight Tony Bellew on Saturday despite reports suggesting an Achilles injury could lead to his withdrawal.

The heavyweight had been pictured in Munich on Tuesday, leading to reports he was visiting respected surgeon Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt and that Saturday's grudge match was in doubt.

However Hearn has revealed he learnt about a concern with Haye's Achilles weeks ago. He is also adamant that the 36-year-old will be in the ring on Saturday and that he risks "not fighting in Britain again" if he does not.

Press Association Sport also understands that there are no concerns from within the Haye camp surrounding their fighter's fitness.

It was in Munich that Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt operated on Haye's injured right shoulder in 2013, when for the second time he had been forced to withdraw from a fight against Tyson Fury. He also once withdrew from facing Wladimir Klitschko when he claimed he had suffered a back injury.

The combination of the two affected his popularity and led to questions surrounding his desire and Hearn - the co-promoter of the fight at London's O2 Arena - referenced that when he told Press Association Sport: "If he didn't fight he couldn't step in a British ring again.

"The public workouts are (on Wednesday evening). If he wasn't fighting I'd know. He will be at the workouts and he will be in the ring on Saturday.

"I'd heard about an Achilles (problem) a few weeks back but he was playing football on Soccer AM at the weekend. If you're that worried about an Achilles injury you're not playing football, are you?

"It's known he sometimes goes to Munich for treatment. That's where he had surgery on his shoulder."

Saturday's fight represents the third of the comeback Haye started in January 2016. His shoulder injury had contributed to nearly four years of inactivity, and he said earlier this week he does not expect to still be fighting in two years.