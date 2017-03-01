Clayton commits to Middlesbrough until 2021

Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 28-year-old, who joined Boro from Huddersfield on a four-year deal in August 2014, was a key member of the side which won promotion back to the Premier League last season.

He told the club's official website, www.mfc.co.uk: "I've put pen to paper, finally. It's been going on in the background for a few weeks, so to get it over the line and guarantee myself coming here for the next couple of years is really good."

Clayton, a graduate of the Manchester City Academy, had loan spells at Carlisle and Leeds before securing a permanent move to Elland Road in August 2010.

Two years later, he made the short journey across West Yorkshire to Huddersfield and won the club's Player of the Year award at the end of the 2013-14 campaign months before heading for Teesside.

Clayton played in 43 of Boro's 46 Sky Bet Championship fixtures as they finished second to Burnley last season to end an eight-year wait for a return to the top flight, and has started 20 of their 26 Premier League games to date and appeared in two more as a substitute.