Steve Walsh defends Leicester's players following Claudio Ranieri's departure

Former Leicester head of recruitment Steve Walsh has defended the Foxes' players and backed them to escape relegation.

Monday night's 3-1 win over Liverpool not only saw the team score their first league goals of 2017 but also lifted them out of the bottom three and two points clear of the drop zone.

Leicester's Premier League-winning players were criticised following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri last week with many pointing fingers at the squad for their performances under the Italian.

However, Walsh, who left in the summer to become Everton's director of football, believes that was unfair on the players, many of whom he recruited.

"Football is a funny game - there are a variety of factors why teams don't perform," he told Sky Sports.

"We are talking about human beings and they all have different feelings.

"Players don't go out to not want to perform - they all want to perform but for a variety of reasons it sometimes doesn't happen and that applies to the best players in the world.

"It is just one game (the Liverpool win) but they have enough talent within the squad to retain their Premier League status and I am sure they will do that."

Walsh, who also served as Leicester's assistant manager, admits Ranieri will have known he had to deliver better performances than those witnessed this season having guided the club to an unexpected title in May.

"He was part and parcel of it (the title win) and it is incredible they have had a nose-dive in terms of results," he added.

"We are in a results-led business and I think Claudio as much as everyone else knows that - as do I.

"You need to get results to maintain that level and if you don't get results you have to suffer the consequences."