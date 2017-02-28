England seamer Jake Ball facing scan on injured right knee

England are about to be reunited with one previously absent colleague on their arrival in Antigua - but may yet discover another of their number will soon be flying back home.

Eoin Morgan's men could breathe a sigh of relief in St Kitts on Monday evening after the resourceful Chris Woakes saved their blushes with a run-a-ball, unbeaten 47 to see them through to a scrambled two-wicket win over the WICB President's XI at Warner Park.

Just as notable as England's eventually successful chase of 233 all out, however, was the moving landscape on their injury list.

Alex Hales was cleared to join them in Antigua, following the anticipated favourable scan which confirmed his recovery from a broken hand is nearing completion - although he will merely be continuing his rehabilitation in the West Indies this week rather than being added, yet, to the squad for three one-day internationals.

His fellow opener Jason Roy, who sat out their narrow victory with a bruised right palm, is expected to be fit to face the Windies on Friday.

But there is significantly more uncertainty about the state of Jake Ball's right knee, which gave him so much discomfort that he limped out of the attack after bowling just 2.1 overs.

He too is to have a scan as soon as possible, and England will already be considering potential replacements - including Chris Jordan or perhaps a call-up for uncapped teenager Sam Curran from their Lions squad currently in Sri Lanka.

On the pitch, England appeared set for defeat several times - until number seven Woakes came to the rescue to finish what had been started by Jonny Bairstow's 86 at the top of the order.

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace - in sole charge for this brief tour, in the absence of Trevor Bayliss - admitted the tourists ought to have won more easily.

"On that pitch, making no excuses, it got tougher - and the ball stopped," he said.

"But even so we made it a lot harder for ourselves than we needed to ... one bloke gets 130 not out, and you win the game comfortably."

England very definitely did not do that, having found themselves with an awkward chase after their unheralded hosts recovered from 55 for five thanks to a counter-attacking century stand between Jahmar Hamilton (73) and the giant figure of 6ft 7in, 22 stone Rakheem Cornwall (59).

The reply was on course while Bairstow and Joe Root were together in a second-wicket partnership of 117.

But they then lost six wickets for 49 runs, leaving the salvage job to Woakes - who shepherded crucial stands with Adil Rashid and then Liam Plunkett.