England add Tom Curran to their West Indies tour squad as cover for Jake Ball

Surrey bowler Tom Curran has been added to England's squad to tour the West Indies as cover for Jake Ball.

With Nottinghamshire star Ball due for a scan on a knee injury, Curran has been called in as cover by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the three one-day internationals in the Caribbean starting on Friday.

"It's all pretty surreal right now," said Curran, who has been with the England Lions squad in Sri Lanka. "But I'm giddy, I can't wait to get out there."

It is the latest stage in an eye-catching rise for Curran, 21, who has starred alongside his younger brother Sam in the Surrey attack.

Tom took 76 wickets in the 2015 County Championship season as Surrey won Division Two, the highlight coming when he took seven wickets and Sam the other three in the first innings of the title-clinching win over Northamptonshire.

He managed only 33 in last season's Division One campaign, at an average of over 45, though he added another 20 in the limited-over competitions where he also made useful contributions with his big-hitting lower-order batting.

Curran impressed England selector Angus Fraser while with the Lions squad, taking three for 35 and four for 38 on his way to 10 wickets at just under 19 in the two unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A.

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones, who played in the Lions' four-day matches in Sri Lanka but had not originally been selected for the one-day squad, will now stay in Sri Lanka for their five-match series which starts in Dambulla on Thursday.