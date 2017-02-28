Dan Evans sets up second-round clash with Gael Monfils with win in Dubai
Dan Evans continued his fine form in 2017 with victory over Dustin Brown in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.
The British number two took a break after helping Great Britain to victory over Canada in the Davis Cup three weeks ago, which came on the back of a first ATP Tour final in Sydney and a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
But Evans, who is at a career-high ranking of 43, showed no signs of rust as he brushed aside unorthodox Jamaican-German Brown 6-2 6-3 in 51 minutes.
The 26-year-old was dominant on serve, dropping just five points, as he set up a second-round clash with fourth seed Gael Monfils.