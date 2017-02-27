Jonny Bairstow opens for England with Jason Roy resting a bruised hand

England decided to take no chances with Jason Roy's bruised right hand and brought Jonny Bairstow in to open the batting against the WICB President's XI in St Kitts.

Roy, who made 79 on Saturday when England won the first of two warm-up matches at this same venue, did not field then because of the bruising on his palm.

He is still expected to be back for the first one-day international against West Indies in Antigua on Friday, but his absence here gave Bairstow an opportunity at the top of the order alongside Sam Billings.

Both must wait for their chance, though, after the President's XI won the toss and chose to bat on a sunny morning after heavy overnight rain.

As previously indicated, England ensured all 14 members of their squad have been involved in at least one of the two fixtures at Warner Park - and Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes were therefore selected in place of Liam Dawson and Steven Finn.