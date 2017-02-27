European championship medallist Roberto Pavoni retires

Great Britain's Roberto Pavoni has called time on his career as a swimmer and is set for a move into coaching.

The 25-year-old was a London 2012 Olympian and at the 2014 European Championships in Berlin claimed silver and bronze medals in the 400 metres and 200m individual medley events respectively.

In a statement released by British Swimming on Monday, Pavoni said: "I have made the decision to retire from my competitive swimming career and would like to say a special 'thank you', from the bottom of my heart, to all those who have been involved in helping me to achieve more than I had ever imagined possible.

"I am excited to now move into coaching where I realise that I have the same passion as I had for my own career."