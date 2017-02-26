Keighley claim player had ear bitten in Challenge Cup win over amateurs Fryston

Keighley claim one of their players had his ear bitten and another sustained a broken jaw during their 50-32 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third-round win over amateurs Fryston.

The Kingstone Press League 1 club say the Rugby Football League has launched an investigation into events during the match, which was played at Featherstone's Big Fellas Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Cougars, a second-half exchange between Davey Dixon (Keighley) and Adam Rothwell (Fryston) boiled over and sparked a series of fights, which led to both players being sin-binned while Andy Speake (Fryston) and Emmerson Whittel (Keighley) were sent off.

A statement from Keighley said: "The club has today received official confirmation from the RFL that an investigation is taking place into the brawl that marred an otherwise enthralling cup tie.

"Emmerson Whittel sustained a broken jaw and we believe as a club that the way he was man handled by numerous Fryston players is not in the spirit of the game.

"The club have also requested that the ear bite on Josh Lynam is reviewed thoroughly by the RFL.

"Finally, the club have also lodged a formal complaint in regards to the manner our players and staff were treated upon arrival."