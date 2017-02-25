Salford coach Ian Watson seething by decision to award Leeds late try

Salford coach Ian Watson was left seething by the decision to award Leeds a late try in their 20-14 defeat at Headingley.

The Red Devils had lost on their previous seven visits to Leeds but they could sense a famous win after Logan Tomkins' converted try levelled the scores at 14-14 with 10 minutes left.

For all their efforts in a hard-fought game Salford left with nothing after Leeds replacement Liam Sutcliffe raced clear to score three minutes from time.

Referee Chris Campbell ignored loud calls for a forward pass in the build-up to Sutcliffe's try, a decision which Watson felt summed up a poor performance by the officials.

"I don't know how two touch judges and a referee can miss it," said Watson.

"It's a bad call and it's cost us dearly.

"The ref and the officials weren't great all game. There was a dead-set penalty we should have had 30 metres out in front of the posts. Gaz O'Brien doesn't miss that one, he kicks that and that's our win at Leeds.

"What's happened on the back of it has just compounded that - it was a massive forward pass. The fact there are only three people in the ground who don't see it is unreal.

"It's a long time since Salford came here and got a result. We were adamant as a group we were going to come here and get something. It was a win we wanted and I thought the boys deserved it.

"I feel we've been let down by an outside factor. It's a cruel way to lose a game."

Leeds coach Brian McDermott claimed he missed the incident and did not want it to detract from a hard-earned victory, his side's second in three games at the start of the Super League campaign.

"I'm going to be very diplomatic, I actually didn't see the pass," said McDermott. " But enough people shouted for it. If it was, it was.

"I can understand his frustration. But you've got to ask the question, 'Is that why the try was scored?'.

"From my point of view, I won't be rolling my eyes on Monday and saying to the fellas, 'We were lucky'."

McDermott handed a first start of the season to injury-plagued half-back Danny McGuire and he laid on tries for Ryan Hall and Jimmy Keinhorst in an impressive display.

"For obvious reasons he never quite nailed many games last year," said McDermott.

"Tonight is the best he's played since 2015. Both Danny and Rob Burrow were very good and managed the game really well.

"Overall it was not a vintage performance but to get the job done was good."