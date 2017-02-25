Lizzy Yarnold secures bronze at Skeleton World Championships after year out

Lizzy Yarnold capped her comeback from a year out by winning a bronze medal at the Skeleton World Championships in Germany.

The 28-year-old Olympic champion moved up from fourth place overnight to finish third behind Germans Jacqueline Lolling and Tina Hermann.

Yarnold, who had opted to miss last season in the wake of her triumph in Sochi, is focused on retaining her Olympic crown in South Korea next year.

Yarnold's Great Britain team-mate Laura Deas finished 10th in a race reduced to three runs due to bad weather which aborted the scheduled second run on Friday night.

Yarnold feels she is a better slider than when she followed up her Sochi triumph by winning the world title two years ago.

She said: "It's very emotional. I really feel like this is the beginning and this is where the hard work starts.

"I was always confident but I do feel now that I've got back into the swing of things. I never doubted myself - never doubted that I would give my best.

"I do feel like I've developed as a person and in terms of my sliding skill and ability since I won the world title. Even though my results haven't always shown I'm a better slider this season, I know that I am. I've got a better perspective now and a better platform."