Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is in China to see if he can negotiate a deal for the England captain to leave Manchester United, according to reports.

A month on from becoming United's all-time top scorer, speculation is growing that the 31-year-old could leave Old Trafford for pastures new, with b ig-spending Chinese clubs widely linked with a move for the player.

Reports in several national newspapers on Thursday suggest the forward could even head to the Far East before the CSL transfer window shuts next Tuesday, but Press Association Sport understands an exit by then is highly unlikely.