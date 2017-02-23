Pat Perez predicts Tiger Woods will not play again

American golfer Pat Perez believes Tiger Woods will not play again after being forced to pull out of last month's Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms.

In what was only his third event since August 2015 after suffering from a series of back problems, the 41-year-old scored an opening 77 but was unable to take to the course for the second round.

Woods insisted afterwards he had not suffered an injury setback after failing to card a single birdie at Emirates Golf Club.

However, his withdrawal raised further speculation that the 14-time major winner - now ranked outside the top 650 - could be close to the end of his stellar career.

Perez, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour who has competed against Woods since they were juniors, claims the former world number one knows he no longer has what it takes as a result of his poor performance in Dubai.

"The guy shot 77," Perez told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "That guy can't shoot 77. What does he do the next day? Ah, my back's gone. He knows he can't beat anybody.

"He's not going to come out and play, and play poorly. He's not going to do it for a long time."

Woods has yet to announce when he will compete again, while there are also serious doubts over his participation at the Masters in April.

Perez thinks it will be the end of the golfing road for Woods if he fails to make an appearance at the first major of the season.

"If he doesn't play Augusta, then it's over," Perez said.

"I said when he pulled out - I said he was going to pull out in one of these events and you're not going to see him play five events. There's no way.

"Personally, I don't think you'll see him again this year. I think he's out. The only thing he's going to care about is Augusta. ... It's not like he's got his favourite major courses after Augusta.

"I don't think you're going to see this guy again."