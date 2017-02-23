Mitchell Starc steadies Australia's first innings on day one against India

An unbeaten half-century from paceman Mitchell Starc and a determined 68 from opener Matthew Renshaw helped edge Australia to 256 for nine at the end of the opening day of the first Test against India in Pune.

Renshaw had initially retired ill just before lunch - dashing off to the dressing rooms as he battled what was said to be a stomach bug - before returning to the crease following some 32 overs out of the action.

Four wickets for Umesh Yadav had threatened to unsteady the tourists during the closing sessions before number eight Starc produced stubborn resistance to end the day 57 not out from just 58 deliveries which included five boundaries and three shots over the ropes.

After Renshaw, in his first Test innings on the sub-Continent, was finally out, caught by Murali Vijay at second slip off Ravichandran Ashwin, Australia were left 196 for seven.

India, though, kept the pressure on as Yadav had Steve O'Keefe caught behind at full stretch by Wriddhiman Saha without troubling the scorers and Nathan Lyon was then trapped leg before on the next delivery, which was confirmed on review with Australia 205 for nine.

Before tea, Australia had lost two wickets in as many overs.

Peter Handscomb was out lbw to Ravindra Jadeja and captain Steve Smith, who had won the toss and decided to bat, was soon following him back to the pavilion after sending a flat delivery outside off stump from Ashwin straight to India skipper Virat Kohli at mid-wicket to leave Australia at 149 for four.

Mitchell Marsh was then given caught behind off his second delivery from Ashwin, but the decision was overturned by the third umpire on review.

There was, though, no doubts after tea when Jadeja had the all-rounder leg before in the 68th over. Marsh managed just four runs, with Australia at 166 for five before Yadav went to work on the tail but found Starc in no mood to throw away his wicket.

At the close, Josh Hazlewood was one not out, having spent almost an hour at the crease in support of his fellow pace bowler.

Opener David Warner had earlier put on 82 with Renshaw, who was on 36, for the first wicket before he was bowled off the inside edge off Yadav for 38 before seeing his partner dash off, which brought Smith and Shaun Marsh together in the centre as Australia reached 84 for one at lunch.

Shaun Marsh had made 16 before he was caught at leg slip after attempting a sweep at a flat delivery from Jayant Yadav which went up off his bats onto gloves and then the back of his bat out to Kohli.

Umesh Yadav finished the pick of the India bowlers with four wickets for 32 runs from his 12 overs, which included three maidens.