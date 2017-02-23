Lutalo Muhammad using Rio 'tough pill' to fuel Tokyo Olympics gold mission

Lutalo Muhammad will never forget the agony of the last-second defeat that cost him Olympic taekwondo gold but has no doubt his story can have a fairytale ending in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old's belief that no one remembers silver medallists has been well and truly disproved in the six months since his heartbreaking loss.

Muhammad was beating Cheick Sallah Cisse of the Ivory Coast in the final of the -80 kilograms category in Rio when he was caught by a head shot in the very last second of the bout.

The dramatic conclusion and the hugely emotional interview Muhammad gave in the immediate aftermath made it one of the most talked-about moments of the Games.

Looking back now, he insists: " It's positive.

"Losing in the last second like that was obviously devastating at the time and something I'm going to remember for the rest of my life.

"People say, 'I'm so glad to see you've got over that Lutalo'; it's like, 'Woah, I lost the Olympics in the last second, this is my life's dream'.

"I have a poster at home in London where it says '2016 Olympic champion'. Me and my dad set that goal back in 2000 because we figured I'd be a good age in 2016.

"I felt like this was destiny and for five minutes and 59 seconds, it was all going to plan. It changed in the last second just a little bit. It's always going to be a tough pill.

"But it was a necessary part of my journey to make me the man I am today. In 2020, when I win that gold medal, let's face it, that book's going to be a lot more exciting."

Muhammad's tearful BBC interview quickly went viral and earned him a celebrity status he had not envisaged when he stepped off the plane from Rio.

His post-Olympic break included appearances on Celebrity Mastermind and the Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need special - the latter being rather more successful than the former.

"I couldn't avoid it," he told Press Association Sport of the interview. "Every TV and radio piece I did, it was '...and we're just going to play the interview for you first'.

"I'm not ashamed of it. It was raw, it was natural, it was me being myself at one of the most vulnerable moments of my entire life.

"I didn't know what the reaction was because I was out in Rio so coming back it was the last thing in the world I expected. I thought I was going to come back home, low key, go back to London, spend some time with my family and come back here in a few months. It's not quite been like that.

"I've had the opportunity to do so many things, I certainly enjoyed local celebrity status in my home town. I've been blessed. There's a saying, sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.

"I'm not sure how I feel about that as an elite athlete but I can definitely see how the silver has impacted my life and it's definitely been a positive."

So would he change what happened if he could?

"Yes, in a second."

Muhammad's achievements in Rio earned him a nomination for sportsman of the year at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSA).

Sir Mo Farah is also among the nominees, and is unlikely to suffer the same fate that has consistently befallen him at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Despite his unprecedented success for a British athlete, Farah has only once made the top three in the public vote for the Sports Personality award, leading to suspicions of a race element.

"On that specific situation, it's difficult to pin that on it," said Muhammad. "However, in general I definitely feel like we need to continue to make strides and that's what this award is all about.

"It's fantastic that this is getting the coverage it's getting and it shows that the thinking is changing, that awards like this are being respected and promoted and people are seeing it as a positive thing."

Muhammad will be attending the BEDSA ceremony on March 18 but, having returned to training last week, his main focus is on being in top shape for the World Championships in South Korea in June.

And if the final happened to be against Cisse, Muhammad would be more than happy.

He said: "I have the Olympic medals, I'm Commonwealth champion, European champion, the only major championship that I haven't won a medal at has been the World Championships.

"But I'm not going there to medal, I'm going there to win. I'm back in the gym, I'm training my hardest because I want to win and I will win.

"People have asked me about the rematch with Cisse and if it's something I want to happen. Absolutely. This is elite sport and I'm a very competitive man.

"Cisse got me and I've got to give him credit, that was a magnificent way to win in the last second. But it's not going to happen again."