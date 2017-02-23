IAAF permits three Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag

Three Russian athletes have been declared eligible to compete internationally under a neutral flag by the IAAF's Doping Review Board, the governing body has announced.

Pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, sprinter Kristina Sivkova and hammer thrower Aleksei Sokirskii were successful in their applications to compete independently while the Russian Athletics Federation remains suspended over state-sponsored doping.

Their participation in competitions is still subject to approval by the organisers of individual events, but the ruling comes in time for the European Athletics Indoor Championships and the European Throwing Cup, both of which take place in March.

The statement said six applications had been declined, but did not give the names of the athletes in question.

IAAF president Lord Coe said: "The application process to compete internationally as neutral athletes is about our desire to support the hopes and aspirations of all clean athletes including Russian athletes who have been failed by their national system.

"While prioritising applications based upon the entry deadlines of the competitions concerned, the primary responsibility of the Doping Review Board must always be to safeguard the integrity of competition."

The IAAF said it has received a total of 48 applications from Russian athletes to compete independently, several of which remain under review.