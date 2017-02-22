David Haye calls for protective barrier to prevent another Tony Bellew brawl

David Haye has demanded a protective barrier to be kept between him and Tony Bellew until they fight next Saturday.

The heavyweight is concerned that another temperamental confrontation with his rival could lead to the postponement or cancellation of their bout, scheduled for London's O2 Arena, unless they are kept out of "striking distance" of each other.

During their face-off at the November press conference to promote their grudge match, Haye threw a punch at the 34-year-old Bellew after being pushed.

That incident came almost five years after the 36-year-old brawled with Dereck Chisora at one press conference, and six after his rival had to be separated from Nathan Cleverly at another.

Throughout the build-up to Haye's 2012 match-up with Chisora a steel fence was used - largely as a promotional tool - to separate them until fight night, and the former WBA heavyweight champion believes something similar is again necessary.

"There needs to be some protection between us and a human being is not protection enough," said Haye. "Whatever it is, glass or whatever. I don't need him there.

"When tensions are high and when guys are scared they do crazy things. I'm going to make sure he is not in striking distance.

"(A steel fence) worked for (Chisora). I'm not sure it looks great for boxing but having a bunch of security between us looks messy.

"I'd love to have confidence that he will keep his hands to himself but I don't have any confidence in him, in his mental state.

"It would be very irresponsible of both of our teams if we are both in striking distance of each other. Hopefully there will be some sort of precautions put in place."

The fighters' behaviour, starting with another press conference on Monday and further pre-fight build up, will be monitored by the British Boxing Board of Control.

It is not unthinkable that another heated confrontation could lead to them postponing their fight, and asked of the prospect, Haye responded: "That would be an absolute nightmare.

"Imagine both of us being in great shape, both of us ready to fight then he pushes me and I react and then it is messy.

"Verbally he can say what he wants from across the room or a few metres away. When he is in striking distance, he is in good shape now and he has trained, he is on edge and when he sees me he will want to get his paws on me. I understand it. I've seen people like that.

"He will know this is it; there is nothing he can do to change the result of the fight other than to relax. How are you supposed to relax when you are fighting a bigger, better, stronger athlete than you? Someone who has won more world titles?

"How is he supposed to sleep at night? How is he going to put his head down and think: 'yeah I've got this'? He is going to be losing a lot of sleep as the fight draws close.

"He's got the fire burning. Although they were big events and did great numbers, they still didn't catch the public imagination like this fight has.

"Of all the annoying comments he does make, and they just don't make sense to me, he's sparked a big, big movement for people to want to watch this fight."