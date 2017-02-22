Adam Lallana set to sign new three-year deal with Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to sign a new long-term contract with the club on Wednesday.

Press Association Sport understands the England midfielder has agreed a new £110,000-a-week three-year deal - effective from this summer - with the option of a further 12 months.

Lallana is due to sign his contract later today, although official confirmation is due in the next 24 hours.

The new deal is reward for some impressive performances from Lallana in arguably his best season since moving to Anfield in 2014.

Lallana follows Philippe Coutinho, who in January signed a new contract to become the club's highest-paid player, in committing his long-term future to the club.