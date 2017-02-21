UK Anti-Doping appoints retired police chief Trevor Pearce as new chairman

Trevor Pearce, one of Britain's most senior policemen over the last 20 years, has been appointed as the new chairman of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

Pearce, who retired from law enforcement in 2015, takes over from another former policeman David Kenworthy on Thursday, with an initial term of four years.

He served as director general of the National Crime Squad between 2004 and 2006, and then moved to the Serious Organised Crime Agency, where he had the top job between 2010 and 2013.

After that he spent almost two years as a director at the National Crime Agency and became a commissioner at the Gambling Commission. He joined UKAD's board a year ago and also serves as chief executive of an executive recruitment business.

In a press release, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Karen Bradley said: "Trevor Pearce brings with him a wealth of experience in investigations and intelligence - areas that are crucial in the fight against doping in sport.

"I am sure that he will help further strengthen UKAD's reputation as one of the leading anti-doping agencies in the world and play a major role in promoting the importance of clean sport."

Bradley also thanked Kenworthy for " excellent work at the helm of the organisation over the last seven years".

Pearce, who will be paid £33,000 a year for his UKAD work, said: "I am delighted to have been appointed to succeed David Kenworthy as chair of UK Anti-Doping. David has done so much to establish the organisation, making it one of the world's leading anti-doping agencies.

"I am now looking forward to working with the UKAD board, chief executive and staff to ensure that we build on these foundations, to ensure that everyone's right to clean sport is protected in the UK and abroad."

Pearce's appointment comes at a critical time for the agency as it is currently under a government review.

Announced in December by sports minister Tracey Crouch, the review is the first serious examination of UKAD's work since it was set up as a fully stand-alone anti-doping agency in 2009.

The agency is also under intense public scrutiny at the moment as it has been investigating what it has described as "allegations of wrongdoing" in cycling since October.

That investigation has been the subject of two Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearings already and UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead was due to appear before the panel of MPs this week but has now postponed her appearance until next Wednesday.

UKAD is also under the microscope for its work for the World Anti-Doping Agency in Russia, where it has been trying to overhaul that nation's disgraced anti-doping system and set up a new intelligence-led approach to drug-testing.

The British agency has been paid for this work - and it has contributed a significant chunk of the £2.5million a year UKAD now generates itself - but some critics have suggested it has distracted UKAD from its core function of policing British sport.