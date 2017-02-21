Sutton vow to bring roly poly goalie down to earth after pie publicity stunt
Sutton have promised that reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw will be brought 'back down to earth' after he enjoyed five minutes of fame by eating a pie on the substitutes' bench during Monday night's glamour FA Cup tie against Arsenal.
The 46-year-old, known as the 'roly-poly goalie', pulled off the publicity stunt on behalf of a bookmaking company after all three substitutions had been made, but the actions of the 20st Shaw did not seem to impress the club's hierarchy.
Speaking on BBC 5 Live, chairman Bruce Elliott said: "If you knew the roly poly goalkeeper you probably wouldn't be very surprised. But Wayne is a top man.
"I didn't know anything about it. He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth, don't worry about that."
A bookmaker had offered a price of 8-1 to Shaw eating a pie "live on air" during the match, but Shaw denied that he or any of his team-mates had placed a bet.
Speaking to the Independent, Shaw said: "A few of the lads said to me earlier on, 'What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?' I said, 'I don't know, I've eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on'."
"As I say what is that? Sun Bets had us at 8-1 to eat a pie? I thought I would give them a bit of banter and let's do it. All the subs were on and we were 2-0 down."
Manager Paul Doswell, who also employs Shaw as part of his coaching team, said: "Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being 20st. He's made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn't surprise me. I don't think it shows us in the best light."