Sutton switch focus to avoiding relegation after Arsenal end FA Cup run

Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott has said the club must focus on avoiding relegation from the National League after the "wonderful distraction" of a run to the FA Cup fifth round.

Arsenal brought Sutton's fairytale run to an end with a 2-0 win on the plastic pitch at Gander Green Lane through goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott, but it was not a night anyone at the club would forget in a hurry.

However, Elliott warned the serious business will now begin as Sutton have slipped to 17th place in the National League, only three points above the relegation zone, though they have a number of games in hand after their cup exploits.

"I am absolutely proud of the management team and the players, we have a great account of ourselves," Elliott said on BBC 5 Live. "The run wasn't to go on any further, but it has been a fabulous run for us.

"The FA Cup and runs to this stage of the competition for non-league clubs bring an excellent boost to the finances which will be reinvested into the football club as ever.

"It has also brought wonderful publicity to the football club, we're a community club so we shall be building on that.

"We need to switch off from FA Cup duty now and think about staying in the National League because we have fallen behind in our fixtures.

" It's been a wonderful distraction but unfortunately we now have to forget that and move on with league matches and getting enough points to stay in the league.

"It's a tough league for us as one of the part-time clubs."

Sutton boss Paul Doswell said the club would use the money generated from the cup run to "put their house in order", including improvements to their 5,000-seater stadium.

Asked what the club will take from a cup run that included beating 1972 winners Leeds, he said: "We take away a legacy for the club that allows them to put right all what needs to be put right.

"We have to be safe in league to have a good season and then will reflect in the summer as one of the best seasons I could ever have.

"We have had tough three four weeks not playing players so they don't get injured or suspended and that stops now. The reality is it could take a week to get everyone back to ground level.

"The cup run is worth more than £1m for the club. We will buy new dressing rooms, classrooms and all-new toilets - everything that you want your house to look like, we will put our house in order. It won't be spent on players."

Twelve-time winners Arsenal now welcome Lincoln to the Emirates Stadium next month and will be heavy favourites to advance into a Wembley semi-final.

But Arsene Wenger will not be taking anything for granted having been impressed by Sutton's efforts on Monday.

Asked if was a case of job done, he replied: "Yes, against a side that was astonishing.

"They are basically in division five and they are 17th out of 24. I will never go down there (to manage) because it is too difficult.

"(I was surprised) by the speed of their game. We had to keep our focus, I must give credit to the players who were professional and kept their focus.

"If we had come here in a relaxed mood we would have gone out because they produced quality.

"We could not afford a light team selection and that is why I came with basically all the players who were available because we couldn't afford to go out, we can never afford it."