Shaw absent from Manchester United squad along with Rooney and Darmian

Luke Shaw has been left out of Manchester United's squad for the Europa League clash at St Etienne, raising more questions about the left-back's Old Trafford future.

The 21-year-old has been overlooked for the squad heading to France for the last-32 second leg, with captain Wayne Rooney and Matteo Darmian also missing from the 20-man group despite training on Tuesday morning.

Rooney suggested on social media that Tuesday was his first session since injury and Darmian played at Blackburn on Sunday, yet Shaw has made just one appearance since November 30.

The left-back, having overcome niggling issues on the comeback from a horrific double leg break, has been fit since mid-January but only appeared in the FA Cup fourth-round win against Wigan.

Left out of United's subsequent four squads, Shaw returned to the bench at Blackburn in Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Shaw looked likely to get a chance to impress at St Etienne - where United will boast a 3-0 lead from the first leg - yet the defender has surprisingly been left out of the squad for the Europa League encounter.

Mourinho is sure to face questions about the England international's future and captain Rooney at Tuesday's press conference at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Phil Jones misses the match through injury and Ander Herrera serves a one-match suspension.

Squad: De Gea, O'Hara, Romero, Bailly, Blind, Fosu-Mensah, Rojo, Smalling, Valencia, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Lingard, Schweinsteiger, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford.