UKAD chief's appearance before select committee postponed by one week

The much-anticipated appearance of UK Anti-Doping boss Nicole Sapstead before the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee has been postponed by one week to Wednesday, March 1.

Sapstead, ex-British Cycling coach Simon Cope and former Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman - two key actors in a drama that has dogged British Cycling and Team Sky all winter - were called to appear before the panel of MPs last month.

The panel is expected to ask the trio, who have all confirmed they can make the new date, for "documentary evidence" to show no anti-doping rules were broken when Cope delivered a mystery package to Freeman at the end of Criterium du Dauphine race in France in 2011.

UKAD opened an investigation into what was in that package in October, shortly after the Daily Mail first reported the story, and in December Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford informed the CMS committee he had been told by Freeman the package, a Jiffy bag, contained Fluimucil.

If Brailsford hoped this revelation would end the fevered speculation about the package, which has hurt his reputation and his team's, he was wrong.

Fluimucil is a legal decongestant that is cheaply and widely available on the continent. Former Team Sky coach Shane Sutton told the MPs star rider Sir Bradley Wiggins, who won the race in question, needed the drug because he was struggling with his breathing.

Brailsford, during a very uncomfortable hearing before the CMS committee, said Freeman told him he had administered the drug via a nebuliser.

Both he and British Cycling president Bob Howden also told the panel that paperwork would be provided to prove the parcel, which was packed at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester and hand-delivered to the finish line of the Dauphine race at La Toussuire by Cope, contained Fluimucil.

Press Association Sport, however, understands the only paperwork that exists are documents that prove Freeman and other Team Sky and British Cycling doctors ordered Fluimucil and stored it at the National Cycling Centre, and Cope's travel expenses.

When UKAD opened its investigation it said it was looking into "allegations of wrongdoing" within British Cycling and Team Sky and, contrary to usual policy, promised it would make a statement once its investigation was complete, even if there was no anti-doping rule violation.

The unusual nature of UKAD's investigation, which has caused huge annoyance at British Cycling and Team Sky, was compounded by an interview the agency's outgoing chairman David Kenworthy gave to the BBC last month when he described Brailsford's testimony as "very disappointing" and "extraordinary".

That view, however, was echoed by former Olympic and World champion Nicole Cooke when she spoke to the committee later in January.

For his part, Wiggins has said very little, apart from making a few barbed references to the Daily Mail during his brief appearance on Channel 4's winter sports-based show The Jump.

He, however, was already under intense scrutiny after it had emerged in September he had been given three therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) to take a powerful corticosteroid on the eve of his biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

TUEs are doctor's notes which allow athletes to take medicines that would otherwise be banned for their performance-enhancing effects.

British Cycling, Team Sky and Wiggins have said his TUEs for triamcinolone were legitimately granted to alleviate a documented pollen allergy and all three parties have denied any wrongdoing throughout.

In a press release issued when Cope, Freeman and Sapstead were originally summoned, CMS committee chairman Damian Collins MP said: "There is a considerable public interest in UKAD's investigation and it is also important to our inquiry into doping in sport to understand what they have been able to determine from their investigation.

"The committee has been told by both British Cycling and Team Sky they have supplied all the information they have relating to this investigation to UKAD. However, we need to know if they have received documentary evidence which confirms what was in the package that was delivered by Simon Cope to Team Sky.

"Without this evidence, I am concerned about how it is possible for the anti-doping rules to be policed in an appropriate manner, if it is not possible to review the records of medicines prescribed to riders by the team doctors. I hope that on 22nd February, if not before, we will receive clear evidence on this important matter."